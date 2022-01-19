Mildred Fay Miller, 80, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
She was born in Webster County on October 5, 1941, to the late Andrew J. and Mary Margaret Bloodworth.
She was of the Baptist faith and had worked as a nurse’s aide at Brown Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Suttles, and two brothers, Harold Gene Bloodworth and Carlon Cleveland Bloodworth.
She is survived by her two children, Neenah Oldham and Belisah Brasher both of Madisonville; two sisters, Patsy Martin of St. Charles and Brenda Bloodworth of Madisonville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with the Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
