Travis Darnell Hobbs, 44, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Madisonville, of natural causes.
A native of Hopkins County, he was born September 25, 1976, son of Carol Harrison Gilmore, Earlington, and the late Rudell Hobbs, Jr.
Travis was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was employed with Jenmar Service.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Rhayona Hobbs, Travis Hobbs, Madisonville; step-mother, Shirley Hobbs, Evansville, Indiana; siblings, Sonya (Tony) Pillow, Providence, Tracey Gilmore, Clarksville, Tennessee, Melanie (George) Russell, Evansville, Indiana, Felicia Newton, Denver, Colorado, Rudell Hobbs, III, Colorado, Deondra (Thomas) Roach, Clarksville, Tennessee; step-brother, Aaron Sheets, Evansville, Indiana; and two grandchildren.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Earlington, with the Rev. Terrance Minor officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. There will be a walk-thru visitation Thursday, 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Church. Masks are required. Gamble Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.
