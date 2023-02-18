Anthony Gayle Shelton, 87, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at his home. He owned many grocery businesses in Benton, Madisonville, Hopkinsville, and Clarksville, Tennessee.
Survivors: wife, Annette Outlaw Shelton; daughter, Alice Marie Luckett; sons, Andrew (Laura) Ryan Shelton, Alex (Angela) Shelton, and Aaron Shelton; and brother, Roger Shelton.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Grace Fellowship Church, 260 West McLaughlin Ave., Madisonville. Burial: Ford Cemetery, Benton. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
