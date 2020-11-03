Ezra Herman “Sarge” Moore, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, October 30th, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 20th, 1934 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Lucian Moore and Mary Elizabeth Carter Moore. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Burden Moore; one daughter, Sheri Almon; one great grandson, Benjamen Snyder; four sisters, Brunett Todd, Loretta Hudnal, Earnestine Lynn, and Jannie Verble; and two brothers, Earnest Moore, Sr. and Euel Howard Moore.
He was a three-year US Army Veteran and a 20 year US Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean and Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and United Mine Workers Association. He loved motorcycles and was a past member of the Dixie Flyers. He also enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with his very large family. He had most recently attended Unity in Christ Church
He is survived by three daughters, Vicki (Johnny) Reynolds of Madisonville, Sandy (Michael Anthony) Chandler of San Antonio, TX; and Brenda (Daniel) Mercer of Greenville, KY: four sons, Gary (Charlotte) Minnick of Evansville, IN, Steve (Debbie) Moore of Olive Branch, MS; Dennis (Tamara) Moore and Michael Moore both of Madisonville; two sisters, Letha Demoss and Mari Lovan both of Madisonville: three brothers, Leon Moore, Don Moore, and John Grigsby all of Madisonville; and many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, and after 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Moore, David Snyder, Patrick Reynolds, Jason Westerfield, Daniel Moore, Steven Jones, and Chris Vaught.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
