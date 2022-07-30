Julia “Judy” Smith Brasher, 84, departed this life after a long illness on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Deaconess Health Baptist Hospital surrounded by the loving family that had been caring for her. She was born on June 13, 1938, to the late Raymond Mason Oates, a carpenter, and Dorthy Lucile Travis Oates, a homemaker, near St. Charles. Judy grew up in a Christian home in Nortonville and was a member of the first graduating class of South Hopkins High School in 1956.
Judy was the oldest child of five siblings and would be blessed with a large and loving family. She married William Marion Smith, also from Nortonville, June 4, 1956. The following years would bring Bill and Judy six daughters, whom they would raise together.
Upon the passing of her husband in 1978, Judy carried on with life and work. Upon retiring from Walmart, she remained active with her friends and family and eventually remarried. Judy enjoyed playing her piano and singing and had a beautiful singing voice. She was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Nortonville where she played the piano for many years. She was a wonderful cook and taught all her daughters to cook as well. She had a deep love for life and for her family, she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over everything else.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mentioned above; husband, William Marion Smith; husband, Carl Leslie Brasher; granddaughter, Amanda Heady Mullinax; and great-grandson, Steven Jamos Morse.
Survived by her daughters, Nancy Heady (Jerry) of Watertown, Tennessee, Linda Shemwell (Kenny) of Clifty, Sharon Smith of Nortonville, Vicky Bowley (John) of Nortonville, Tracy McCormick (Jimmy) of Dawson Springs, and Amy Travis of Nortonville; grandchildren, William Graham, Matthew Bowden (Ricki), Vanessa Shemwell, Wesley Shemwell, Kristi Stader (Jason), Steven Downs, Julie Smith, Keisha Mullins (Kevin), Danielle Morse (Steve), Shane Chapman (Monica), Tiffany Davis (Scott), Joshua Howell (April), Rachel Hocker (Joseph), and Dustin Howell (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Krissy Mullinax, Sydney Graham, Sebastian Graham, Dylan Strader, Carson Strader, Josie Shemwell, Ivy Smith, Mikayla Mullins, Conner Ipox (Alexandria), Aiden Ipox, Elizabouth Mullins, Alexander Mullins, Jenna Mullins, Tori Morse, Olivia Morse, Natalie Chapman, Bailey Chapman, Ava Davis, Alana Davis, Clayton Howell, Caitlyn Howell, Railee Vincent, Noah Hocker, Hailey Howell, and Harrison Howell; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and special friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
