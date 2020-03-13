Jimmie Leo Coon, 92, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.

He was formerly a carpenter with ISI and a U.S. Navy World War II veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Dora Jones Coon; and son Brad Coona and daughter Sherri Chesley.

Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Madisonville. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.