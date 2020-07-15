The Rev. John Robert Berry, 81 of Madisonville passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Arruda Berry; daughters, Laurie Turner, Donna Gipson and Jennifer Dame; and sister, Margie Grace.
The service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at United Church of Jesus Christ in Madisonville. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Visitation is after noon at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
