Carl Thomas Hatler, 79, of Providence, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He retired from the U.S. Army.
Carl was a member of White Oak General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy Hatler; daughter, Carla Carpeneitti; and son, Carl T. Hatler.
Funeral services will be private. Burial: Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery in Clay.
Contributions: Fraser-Blackwell Cemetery, c/o Ryan Hammack, 93 Old Clifty Road, Clay, KY 42404
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.