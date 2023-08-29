EARLINGTON — Barbara A. Campbell, 81, of Earlington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was of the Lutheran faith, and she had owned various businesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Warren.
She is survived by two children, Tracie Spicer of Earlington and Monica (Jim) Durst of Hopkinsville; brother, Clint Gabbard of Texas; four grandchildren, Jacob Lenhart, Johnathan Lenhart, Jace Spicer, and Logan Durst; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
