CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Betty Adair, 97, of Clarksville, formerly of Madisonville, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Spring Meadows Health Care Center in Clarksville.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Tom Steiner and the Rev. Kim Zarley officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service time. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Montgomery County, Tennessee, she was born Sept. 9, 1922, the daughter of the late George Gupton Barbee and Ethel Hurst Fort Barbee. She was a retired bookkeeper from Cayce Mill Supply and also served as secretary/treasurer for PAL Lumber Company. She was a member of First Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Hobson Adair, who died Dec. 14, 2013.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn (Phillip) Adair Ferrell, of Madisonville, and Nancy (Wendell) Adair Wolff, of Clarksville, Tennessee; her sisters, Virginia Lee Barbee Jordan, of Clarksville, Tennessee., and Shirley Barbee McDaniel, of Columbia, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Wendy (Keary) Nowack, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Ashley (Christian Lewis) Wolff, of Canberra, Australia, Ben Ferrell, of Wichita, Kansas, and Nick Ferrell of St. Petersburg, Florida.; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church, 2601 S. Walnut St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
