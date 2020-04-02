Janice Faye French Smith, 70, of Madisonville, KY passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born December 22, 1949 in Mt. Vernon, KY to the late James French and Glenna Faye Ramsey French. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, FL French and Dannie French.
Janice worked as a bookkeeper and was a member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, where she taught Sunday School. She loved woodworking, crafting, her sunday school kids, and most of all her grandchildren,
She is survived by one daughter, Daphyne (Joe) Maddox of Madisonville; two sons, Chris (Nancy) Smith of Yuma, AZ and Ken Smith of Ohio; one brother, Jackie (Sandy) French of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Zeke Maddox, Judah Maddox, Cheyenne Maddox, Elizabeth Smith, and Nick Smith; and one niece, Jo Beth French of Richmond, KY.
Following the recommendation from the CDC, funeral services will be held privately with family only. There will be a celebration of life held at Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church at a later date. Burial will be held at Hanson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Midwest Kentucky at 10 S. Main St., Suite 26, P.O. Box 2, Madisonville, KY 42431 or Save Our Children at Greater Lighthouse Church, 2860 N. Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
