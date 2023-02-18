PROVIDENCE — Linda Conn Oldham, 86, of Providence, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville surrounded by her family. She was born in Morganfield Feb. 22, 1936, the daughter of the late Mr. T.P. and Mrs. Lorena Conn. She attended the General Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her family, enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, was an avid UK basketball fan, and enjoyed being at the family cabin.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Inez Johnson and Anna Chambliss; her half-sisters, Lorena Clark and Olivia Thomas; and her half-brothers, Leonard Rudolph and Powell Rudolph.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Thomas; her son, Joey Oldham of Providence; her daughter, Nancy Oldham of Providence; her grandchildren, Jessi (Jordan) Howard of White Plains and Jace (Lauren) Oldham of Princeton; great-grandchildren, Josie Howard, Jhett Howard, Cole Oldham, and Cash Oldham; and sister, Martha Watson of Henderson.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel of Melton Funeral Home, with Kent Akin officiating. The burial will follow in Homesite Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the South Hopkins Middle School Athletics Program, 9140 Hopkinsville Road, Nortonville, KY 42442.
