Shirley Sue Pyles, 84, of Nortonville passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. Born March 17, 1936, to the late Jack and Opal (Hight) Grace. She was a member of The River. She was the owner/operator of the Nortonville Beauty Shop for 30 years before retiring. Always filled with spunk, she would greet you with a smile and leave you with something witty to say.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, J.D. Pyles; and brother, Clifford Grace.
Survived by her children, Denise (Dale) Seay of Crofton and David (Dana) Pyles of The Villages, FL.; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jesse) Riggle, Jordan (Dalas) Pyles and Nicki (Travis) Taylor; 7 great-grandchildren, Tenley, Chandler and Tripp Riggle, Brileigh, Harrison and Hudson Pyles, and Wyatt Taylor; sisters, Kathryn Barnett of Hopkinsville, Chris (Wayne) Billingsley of Indiana and Cella (Abel) King of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at Bandy Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday with Bro. Howard Jones and Rev. Nicki Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.