Naomi Utterback, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville. She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Elizabethtown to the late Horace W. Daugherty and Lydia Ann Peters Daugherty. Naomi was a member of Nebo United Methodist Church. She loved going to church, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She was also proceeded in death by her husband, James E. Utterback; son, Charles D. Utterback; and grandson, Aaron Utterback.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jim) Holeman of Nebo; two sons, James (Mary) Utterback of Hopkinsville and Stephen Utterback of Adams, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
