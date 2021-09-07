Virginia “Gina” McKeehan Wright, 73, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on July 1, 1948, to the late Virginia Christian McKeehan and Glen McKeehan. She was previously a door greeter at Walmart. She loved working puzzles, watching soap operas, and was an avid lighthouse collector. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sons, Barry (Tracey) Wright, of Bowling Green, and Chuck Wright, of Henderson; sister, Carol “Tat” Christian Forbush, of Tolland, Connecticut; companion, Terry Jenkins, of Madisonville; and grandsons, Baker Wright, Landon Wright, Sean Conley, and Ethan Wright.
The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
