James Robert “Jimbob” Baldwin, 61, of Hanson, was greeted with welcoming arms by the love of his life, Debbie Baldwin; his mother and daddy, Hilda and Bob Baldwin; his anxiously awaiting brother, Jerry Baldwin; and a lifetime of friends, in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, 2020.
Behind him, Jimbob leaves his step-son, Nick Stovall; his big brother, Tommy Baldwin; nephews and nieces, Randy, Chad, Jera, Clayton, and Mallory Baldwin; and a trail of friends who will forever cherish his larger than life presence and good heart.
Jimbob loved his family and friends, but George Straight, fast horses, faster Greenbay quarterbacks, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Louisville Cardinals were not far behind.
To know Jimbob was to love him, and now it will be our burden to miss him, until we are so lucky as to know him again.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jimbob by sending donations to the ASPCA or your local humane society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
