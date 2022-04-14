DAWSON SPRINGS — Sharon Lee Budd, 80, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hartford House in Owensboro. Mrs. Budd was born March 16, 1942, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Lyle and Hattie Mae Katner Harris. Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Honey Creek High School in Terre Haute, Indiana and was a member of First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs. She was a partner, along with her husband, in “Jim and Sharon’s Antiques” where they bought, sold, and restored antique furniture. Sharon was a member of the Pennyrile Garden Club, the YW Club, and the Highway 39 Car Club, and she also volunteered at the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jennifer Mitchell.
Mrs. Budd is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-one years, Jimmie Lee Budd of Dawson Spring; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Budd, Sr. and Penny of Dawson Springs; three grandchildren, Jessica Pandolfi, Justin Tyler Budd, and Jeffrey Scott Budd, Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Bella Burns and Piper Budd; one sister, Carol Mitchell (Dave) of Lampac, California; and one brother, Larry Harris of Terre Haute, Indiana.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Rev. Jackie Perkins will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Menser Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Jeffrey Budd Jr., Shannon Budd, Justin Budd, Scotty Hester, Nick Hester, and Bo Hester. Jimmy Bennett and Gerald Mitchell will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mrs. Budd’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, April 14, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
