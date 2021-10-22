Lois R. Turley, 88, of Slaughters passed away Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Lois was born November 17, 1932, in Webster County to the late Marshall and Linnie Couch Roach. Lois was also preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years David F. Turley; her daughter Joy Turley Fuller; her sisters Marcella Oakley and Frances Smith; and her brothers Tommy Roach and Kenneth Roach.
Lois was a member of Slaughters Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and talking on the phone to her friends.
Lois is survived by her grandsons Christopher James Rakestraw and David Wade Rakestraw, both of Slaughters; her great-grandchildren Bradley, Zaine, Bethany, Billy, Kaitlyn, Hunter, and Briana; her great- great-grandson Salem; her sister Carol Brown of Hanson and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Rakestraw, Hunter Rakestraw, Jim Mounts, Rob Rogers, Bart Boles, and Tim Wyatt.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday October 24, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Slaughters with Bro. Robert Clemmons officiating. Burial will follow in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Slaughters Christian Church, P.O. Box 35, Slaughters, KY 42456.
