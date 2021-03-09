William Chris Villines, 75, of Providence passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence.
Chris was born in Providence on July 28, 1945, to the W.H. Villines , Jr. and Louise Brown Villines,
He was in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War.
He worked for Dotiki Mines for over 25 years. Chris was also the mayor of Providence for 17 ½ years.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents, W.H. Villines, Jr. and Louise and Curt Wilson; a daughter, Christy Grissom in 2015; two brothers, William Villines and Roy Villines.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Gwen Villines; step-mother, Virginia Villines, of Benton; a son, Darren Villines (Kriste), of Clay; step-son ,Tim Guinn, of Madisonville; a sister, Barbara Blagg (Mitchell), of Benton; five grandchildren, Chelsea Wade (Ben), Ty Grissom, Drake Villines, Kennedy Villines and Hunter Guinn.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Big Hill Cemetery in Providence with Bro. Gary Brothers and Bro. Dennis Williams officiating. Military Rites will be conducted at the gravesite. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4 p.m. til 8 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.