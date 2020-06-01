Ethel Jane Vandiver, 92 of Mannington passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 3, 1927, to the late Lloyd and Martha (Cavanaugh) Hunt. She was a member of New Good Hope Church. She worked at Outwood Hospital for many years before retirement. She was always welcoming and caring with a great love for her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Chester Vandiver; son, Danny Vandiver; sister, Phoebe Hunt; and brothers, Harold, Carl, Melvin, Clarence, John and David Hunt.
Survived by her son, Jerald Vandiver; granddaughters, Autumn (Lance) Hight of North Carolina and Stephanie (Andrew) Donohoe of Owensboro; and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Hight, Grace and Liam Donohoe.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the graveside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.