Paulette Easley, 66, of Providence passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Easley was born in Madisonville, on July 12, 1954, the daughter of Norma Hulsey Myers and the late Lilburn Eugene Myers.
Mrs. Easley was a member of the Providence General Baptist Church, and past president of the VFW Post #5484 Ladies Auxillary. She adored her only nephew, Brandon D. Lambert; he was her world.
She is survived by her mother, Norma Myers, of Providence; her sister, Kimmi Dawn (Claude) Alsbrooks, of Providence; her brother, Wayne Myers, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and her nephew, Brandon D. Lambert.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel of Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Rigdon officiating with burial to follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.