Lynn Gail McClearn Utley, 88, a lifelong resident of Hopkins County, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Madisonville after a brief stay in the hospital. Born April 20, 1935, in Earlington, she was the daughter of Dexter and Edith Davenport McClearn. Lynn grew up in her family home adjacent to McClearn Grocery of East Center Street and was a 1952 graduate of Madisonville High School. After high school, she attended Jones Business College in Nashville, Tennessee. Lynn and her husband, C.B., owned Happy’s Office Supply in downtown Madisonville for 30 years.
She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church from childhood until death, and was an active member of the First United Methodist Women’s Circle 4. She was also an active member of the Dealing Dozen Bridge Club for over 50 years. Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant son and her brother, John D. McClearn.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, C.B. Utley, a resident of Madisonville; daughter, Lisa Miller; two granddaughters, Kara Dillingham (Jacob), a resident of White Plains and Leah Miller (Dee), a resident of Louisville; and three great-grandchildren with a fourth due in November, Kasen, Karlie, and Baby Dillingham and Genevieve Truckey.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Kiel Moore Memorial Garden.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
