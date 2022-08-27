MANITOU — Michael Clark, 68, of Manitou, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born October 27, 1953, in Madisonville to the late Mabel Qualls Clark and Morris Clark, Sr. He was a proud United States Army veteran. He retired after 44 years at Atmos Energy. He loved drawing, playing his harmonica, singing, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Michael was a member of Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Katie Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Angela Lowe Clark; daughters, Sara (Dustin) Campbell of Red Fox and Amy (Nick) Lynch of Hanson; sons, Jeremy (Stephanie) Clark and Josh Townsend, both of Evansville, Indiana; brothers, Robert Clark of Madisonville and Morris (Donna) Clark, Jr. of Middlefork, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Shelby and Reagan Campbell, Brayden and Olivia Lynch, Joleigh, Jayci, and Aspyn Clark, Allen Collins, and Jacob Townsend; and one niece.
A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Harry Baldwin officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Clark, Josh Townsend, Dustin Campbell, Nick Lynch, Rusty Honeycutt, and Jamie Love.
Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center Activities Program, 926 Veterans Dr., Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
