PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA — Edith Mae Teague, 97, of Peachtree City, GA, formerly of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Fayetteville Center for Nursing and Healing in Georgia.
She was born January 16, 1925, in St. Charles, KY to the late Lee Allen Morris and Mary Isabel Morgan Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Warren Teague; two sons, Donald Alan Teague and Warren Ray Teague; four sisters, Nora Larimore, Sylvia Oates, Helen Dillingham, and Dean Mallrich; and brother, George Morris.
Edith was a member of First Christian Church and was a lifelong resident of Hopkins County until the age of 93 when she moved to Georgia to be close to her granddaughter. She volunteered with the Red Cross during World War II and continued to volunteer at the local hospital. She loved bowling and playing games.
She is survived by two grandchildren, Megan (Bryan) Teague Tucker of Peachtree City and Darrin Teague of Davenport, IA; step-grandchildren, Jonathan Stapp, Brandon Stapp, Timothy Evans, Tammy Johnston, and Tonya Powell; and nine great-grandchildren, including Willow Hosford of Peachtree City.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Hopkins County Food Bank at 241 W. Center St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
