Wanda Jean Trulove, 92, of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born May 24, 1928 in Ft. Madison, IA to the late Walter McFarland and Ruth Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Trulove; and two brothers, Robert McFarland and Walter “Corky” McFarland.
Jean was a member at First Christian Church. She loved to play skipbo and worked until she was 86 as a waitress.
She is survived by two daughters, Ruth (Jim) Hendrix of Madisonville and Deborah Hartley of Madisonville; two sons, Matthew (Jannette) Figert of Princeton, KY and David (Carol) Wilson of Wellman, IA; one sister, Ruth Joan Myers of Henderson, KY; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held privately on Thursday, December 17 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Ft. Madison, IA.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville KY 40205-3284.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
