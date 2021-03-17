Evelyn Lucille Blackburn Sandefur, 72, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Sandefur was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Madisonville to the late Samuel Holzhauser and Rose McGregor Holzhauser. She was a graduate of Earlington High School, and she was a beloved mother and grandmother. Additionally, she worked in the construction business rehabbing homes in the region for over 40 years. For many years, she owned and operated Blackburn Construction Co. She was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Mrs. Sandefur is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Larry Sandefur; a sister, Margie Comancho; two infant sisters, Helen Louise Holzhauser and Louquita Joy Holzhauser; and one brother, Nick Holzhauser.
Mrs. Sandefur is survived by two daughters, Shannon (David) Garrett of Dawson Springs and Kelly (Mik) Gifford of Hanson; two brothers, Albert (Ruby) Holzhauser and Melvin Holzhauser, all of Suthards; one sister, Trudy (Larry) Parker of Hanson; nine grandchildren, Emily Garrett, Daniel Garrett, Caleb Garrett, Abby Garrett, Ellie Garrett, Shiloh Garrett, Alyssa Blair, Lauren Grable and Amy Bailey; and six great-grandchildren, Kinzee, Charlie, Faithlynne, Easton, Arya and Daniel.
Visitation for Evelyn Lucille Blackburn Sandefur will be from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour at 6 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs with the Rev. Kerry Smith Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Madisonville.
Mrs. Sandefur’s service will be streamed live 6 p.m. Friday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.