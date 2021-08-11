Mayme Starks Mason, 103, transitioned from Earth to eternity Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. She was born in Madisonville to the late Mamie and Clarence Starks. She graduated from Rosenwald High School and immediately married the love of her life, Ernest Mason Sr. They remained married for 35 years until his passing on Nov. 25, 1971.
Mayme and Ernest Sr. founded Mason & Sons Funeral Home. They grew a small business from a building, above which they lived raising their family, to the beautiful modern edifice that exists today. They mentored their children in the business, teaching them professionalism and courteous service was the way to build customer loyalty. They coined the phrase for the funeral home: “The Home That Service Built.” Mayme’s love for the funeral home was demonstrated in the fact that she spent much of her time there and took pride in the décor and maintenance of the building.
Mayme was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel CME Church, where she and Ernest Sr. encouraged their children to participate in church activities and lead a Christian life. Mayme was very active in spearheading fundraising projects to meet the needs of the church. She was instrumental in ensuring that improvements were made to the building. She was a member of the Missionary Society and was the chairperson of Annie Christian Day for many years. Mayme enjoyed mentoring the young people of the church and loved to be the caretaker of the elderly. She spent much of her time visiting the very nursing home that she would years later be a resident of.
In addition to her work in the church, Mayme was also active in the community. She was a member of the Twelve Keys Club, the Hopkins Countians for Progress and was a lifetime member of the NAACP. She received the highest honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky: the Kentucky Colonel Award. But one of Mayme’s greatest memories was when she and her best friend, Doris Logan, hosted Oprah Winfrey when she visited Madisonville.
When not working at the funeral home or Wesley Chapel, Mayme enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping and interior design. She had excellent taste and a flair for decorating, which was evidenced in her home as well as the business.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mayme was preceded in death by children, Ernest Mason Jr., William Clarence Mason and Mary Mason Lightsy; brothers Lawrence Starks, Homer Starks and Marvin Starks; and sisters Helen McClaskey, Faye Bobbie Davidson, Catherine Beard and Metabeth Farmer.
Mayme leaves to cherish fond and loving memories, children Judy Ann Mason, Helen Keith Martin, Nancy Jasper and Roth Starks Mason; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Wesley Chapel CME Church in Madisonville with visitation from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home. The entombment will be in Eastside Oddfellows Cemetery.
Masks are required.
