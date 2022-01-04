Bill Kemp, 72, of Owensboro, and formerly of Hopkinsville, died at 10:51 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
A native of Hopkinsville, he was born April 18, 1949 the son of the late Forrest Ellsworth White and Stella Christine Hale White. He was then adopted and raised by the late Houston Kemp and Cora Haddock. He was the retired plant manager of Madisonville Paving/Road Builders for 42 years. He also owned and operated Lee’s Game Room in Hopkinsville, for 31 years. He attended Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Armstrong Kemp; his daughters, Stephanie (Mike) Humphries, of Cerulean, and Stacey (Rick) Jennings of Hopkinsville; his son, Jared Kemp of Hopkinsville; his stepson, Stephen Armstrong, of Arlington, Texas; his stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jason) Hamilton, of Owensboro; his brother, Lawrence Bo (Kathy) Greenier, of Hopkinsville; his sister, Sherry Mueller, of Whitesville, North Carolina; his two grandchildren, Morgan Humphries and Emery Jennings; and his step grandchildren, Haley Armstrong, Tyler Armstrong, Peyton Hamilton, Reagan Hamilton, and Paige Hamilton.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Sinking Fork Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Humphries officiating. Private burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid and to reduce the spread of the virus, the family is asking everyone to wear a mask and to limit exposure there will be no visitation. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
