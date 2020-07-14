Mark Guy Hopper, 68, of Clay, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
He was the former owner of Hops Deli and Grill. He was a member of Redeeming Love General Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors include daughter Chanda Black; son Brad Hopper; and sister Freda McCormick.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Mark Hopper Memorial Tree Fund in c/o Freda McCormick, 525 West Elm Street, Clay KY, 42404. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home, and social distancing practices are to be followed.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
