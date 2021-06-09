WAXHAW, N.C. — Linda “Sister” Stalls, 78, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, passed away at 10:28 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021. Having suffered a stroke on the evening of May 21, Sister passed surrounded by the love of friends and family.
Sister was born June 9, 1942, in Franklin to George Washington Bryant and Alice Marie Bryant. She married the love of her life, John Stalls, in Murray on April 4, 1963. John “Preacher” Stalls preceded her in death on April 25, 2000.
Together, Preacher and Sister pastored, ministered, traveled, wrote songs and loved God and His people. In 1975, Sister was nominated for a Dove Award for her song, “Steppin’ on the Clouds.”
Family and loved ones who preceded her in death are her grandson, John David Price of Waxhaw, North Carolina; spouse Charlotte Price; great-granddaughters Reagan Price and Stella Price; grandson John Thomas Price of Charleston, South Carolina; spouse Priscilla Price; great-grandsons Nolan Thomas Price and Mark Orrell Price; and nieces Lynette Lewis and Suzette Lewis of Madisonville.
Memorial service held in memory of Linda Stalls will be 7 p.m. Friday at Life Christian Center, 721 Princeton Road, Madisonville, KY 42431, officiated by John David Price. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddigton Chapel.
We will forever keep the memories of Sister alive in our hearts and miss her until we meet again ... “Steppin’ on the Clouds!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.