NEWBURGH, Ind. — Charles Henry Walker, 91, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.
He was born March 16, 1929, in Manitou to the late Myrtle Clark Walker and Vasil Walker. Charles retired from Peabody Coal Co., where he ran the 5900 Stripping Shovel. He was a 64-year member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 9926 and attended First Baptist Church in Henderson. He was a Mason for 67 years, earning his 65-year Masonic lapel pin. Charles enjoyed yard work, loved being on the go and meeting new people along the way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Jane Walker; brothers Lonia Ray Walker and James Walker.
Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn Holtz of Newburgh; son Wayne (Mitzi) Walker of Boonville, Indiana; sister Helen Walker of Madisonville; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephew.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with the Rev. Alan Chamness officiating. Burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
