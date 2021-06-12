Darin Scott Daves, 49, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1972, in Madisonville to Daniel and Dorothy Daves. Darin worked at Ahlstrom in Madisonville and was a member of Victory Church. He was a devoted husband, father and son. Darin enjoyed playing golf and baseball and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Lynn Daves; daughter Maci (Logan) Childs of Eagle River, Arkansas; son Dalton Kendrick Daves of Madisonville; his parents, Daniel and Dorothy Daves of Madisonville; sister Dana (Ronnie) Martin of Nebo; mother and father-in-law, Bobby and Margaret “Ann” Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville, KY, 42431 with Pastor Kris Goodman officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
The pallbearers are Brian Howell, Roy Hibbs, Alan Buchanan, John Metcalf, Jamie Buchanan and Shannon Peyton. The honorary pallbearer will be Tim Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made in Darin’s memory to the Sport’s Complex, c/o The City of Madisonville, 67 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
