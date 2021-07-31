Barbara S. Lear, 56, of Beulah, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home. She was born in Madisonville on July 26, 1965, to the late Clyde and Thelma Mullins.
Mrs. Lear was a member of United Church of Jesus Christ in Madisonville, and she had worked as a teacher’s aide at Earlington Elementary School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Martin; and one sister, Judy Wright.
Mrs. Lear is survived by her husband, Billy Lear of Beulah; two sons, Michael Shane Lear and Jacob Dewayne Lear, both of Beulah; two sisters, Romona Allard of Dawson Springs and Jackie Mullins of Madisonville; two brothers, Kenny Mullins and Doug Mullins, both of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Issaih Lear, Kayden Lear, Brycin Lear and Blake Lear; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at United Church of Jesus Christ in Madisonville with Bro. Shawn Dame officiating and burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at the United Church of Jesus Christ in Madisonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
