LOUISVILLE — Macy Casner Betzold Wheelock Courtney, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home in Louisville. She was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Madisonville to John Frederick Casner and Dixie Jackson Baker. Macy grew up in Madisonville and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1952. In the fall, she entered Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, and completed her degree with honors in June 1956.
In Sept. of that year, she married George Augustus Betzold, III of Roanoke, Virginia. They welcomed their daughter, Macy Katherine, in 1960, and she was five when her father died. Macy returned to college to earn a teaching certificate.
A friend introduced Macy to Harry Burt Wheelock of Birmingham, Alabama, and they were married in 1967. They lived in both Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Madisonville. They welcomed John Casner in 1970, creating a family of six children, which included Harry’s five children, Macy’s daughter, and the couple’s new son. Harry passed suddenly in Aug. of 1989.
Macy became Broadway Elementary School’s principal and was involved in her hometown’s social life. With all of the children grown, Macy married William (Bill) Franklin Courtney of Dallas, Texas in 1991. They enjoyed 18 years in Dallas, Texas until his death.
In 2012, Macy moved to Louisville to be closer to family, and she remained there until her death. She enjoyed her memberships in The Madisonville Garden Club, The Junior Leagues of Roanoke, Virginia and Spartanburg, South Carolina, The Woman’s Club of Dallas, Texas, The Dallas Petroleum Club, and The Episcopal Church wherever she lived. Macy leaves behind a host of friends and connections in Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, and Kentucky. She will be remembered as a lady of grace and sophistication.
Macy was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Dixie Casner; her brother, John Fredrick Casner, Jr.; and her husbands, George, Harry, and Bill.
Surviving is her daughter, Macy Katherine Wheelock; son, John Casner Wheelock (Hadley); grandchildren, Ellison and Greer; stepchildren, Harry Burt Wheelock, Jr. (Carol), Thomas Randolph Wheelock, Fredrick Carlisle Wheelock (Sandra), Martha Wheelock Cox (Charley), and Edmond King Wheelock (Karen); and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Francis in the Fields, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Road, Harrods Creek, KY 40027. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with the burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery.
If you knew Macy, you know she adored fresh flowers. Please contact Metcalf Florist at 270-821-6144 and have flowers sent to Barnett Strother Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Macy’s honor to St. Francis in the Fields at 502-228-1176.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.