Dennis Adams, 66, of Princeton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 16, 2021.
He was born on February 12, 1955 to Ann Wilson Adams and Richard Alexander Adams of Portsmouth, Virginia. His family settled in Princeton in the late 60’s at his father retired from the Navy. Dennis was semi retired after a 40-year career as an auto body technician. He spent a majority of his career at Cates in Madisonville, and had worked at Pro Collision since the mid 90’s. He was also known in the area for his custom paint work. He enjoyed working in his shop at home painting motorcycles, guitars, cars, and whatever else people brought his way. Dennis was also passionate about music. He played in various bands throughout the years. Most recently, he served on the praise band at Abundant Life Worship Center in Calvert City. He also enjoyed recording other musicians in his home studio.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Renee Edwards Adams; two sons, Daniel Adams and wife Nicole, of Princeton, John T. (JT) Adams and wife Kallie, of Princeton; one brother, Richard A. Adams, of Princeton; six grandchildren, Dylan Adams, Nick Adams, Ellie Adams, Keaton Driver, Piper Adams, and Maddox Adams.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Alexander and Anne Wilson Adams.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’ memory to Haven of Hope.
Visitation for Dennis Adams will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn McWherter officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
