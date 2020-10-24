Marsha Elaine Jenkins, 72, of Joplin, MO passed away, October 21, 2020 at Freeman Health System in Joplin.
She was born December 26, 1947 in Madisonville, KY to the late James Wilson and Ruth Babb Wilson.
Marsha was a member of First Baptist Church and worked for London Air Boutique. She was a 1965 Madisonville High graduate.
She is survived by her husband of 52 and a half years, Bill Jenkins of Joplin; two daughters, Lynnette Jenkins of Joplin and Lesley (Bryan) Allen of Fayetteville, AR; and one brother, Chesley (Becca) Wilson of Lexington, KY.
Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Grapevine Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
