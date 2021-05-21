Gloria Mae Bard Brewer, 74, of Madisonville, formerly of Greenville, entered into her eternal rest at 7:31 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home. She attended Westside Community Church in Madisonville and did volunteer work for St. Vincent de Paul store and the Christian Food Bank in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elder John West Bard; her husband, Ferrell Brewer; and a brother, John Alexander Bard.
Survivors include her mother, Rosie Mae Bard; five brothers, Charles Bard, Donald Bard, Cecil Bard, Kelly Bard and Nevin Bard; three sisters, Erma Bard, Oneta Bard and Beverly Bard; and a host of other relatives.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at Westside Community Church. Pastor Tommy Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Masks are required upon entry.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements.
