NEBO — Wayne Kelley, 75, of Nebo, KY went to be reunited with his wife of 34 years on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born October 3, 1946, in Nebo, to the late William Carriel Kelley and Thelma Mae Smith Kelley. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Marie Gentry Kelley; and his brother, Donnie Kelley.
Wayne was a member of King Koal Knife Club and Love United Church. He loved drag racing, hunting, and fishing. He collected guns, knives, and hats. Wayne was also the Mayor of Nebo for 29 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Kelley (Ryan) Dexter of Nebo; his sons Brian Scott (Shannon) Kelley of Nebo, and Jeffery Brent (Heather) Kelley of Greenville, KY; his brothers, James (Wilma Lois) Kelley, David (Cheryl) Kelley, Louis Kelley, Jerry Kelley, and Eddie (Trisha) Kelley; grandchildren, Dustin Kelley, Sarah Beth (Tommy) Cunningham, Eian Gossett, Katelyn Kelley, Karaline Kelley, Madelyn Duncan, Mikaylah Dexter, Mya Dexter, Gaige Dexter, and Myleigh Hunt; and two great-grandchildren, William Thomas Cunningham and Wyatt Cunningham.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Providence with Mike Shocklee officiating and son, Brent Kelley, assisting. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Providence.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 6, 2022, and from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be DeWayne Kelley, Chris Kelley, Jason Kelley, Micah Kelley, Tim Smith, and Tommy Cunningham. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Ladd.
