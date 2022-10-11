Carolyn Mae Rector Johnson, 77, of Madisonville, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.

Survivors: husband, Herbert “Jerry” Jerald Johnson; son, Troy (Arwen) Johnson; and daughters, Tressa (Aaron) Harn and Terri Qualls.

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

