NORTONVILLE — Billy Wayne Epley, 85, of Nortonville, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. He was born in Earlington, January 15, 1937, to the late James and Eunice Epley. Mr. Epley was of the Methodist faith, United States Army veteran, and had worked in the supply warehouse at Peabody Coal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Epley and James Epley, and one sister, Shirley Offutt.
Mr. Epley is survived by his son, Mark Epley of Madisonville; two brothers, Jerry Epley and Ronnie Epley; one grandchild, Kendra Epley; several nieces; and one nephew.
There will be no services.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
