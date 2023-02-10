HANSON — Beverly Sloan Baldwin, 87, of Hanson, KY passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born December 30, 1935 in Madisonville to the late Louis Sloan and Katherine Bowles Sloan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Sloan; and two sisters, Ima Utterback and Marsha Hook.
Beverly made her living as a homemaker and was very involved at her church, Providence Rural United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting and cooking big meals to enjoy with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, David Baldwin of Hanson; daughters, Belinda (George) Hayden of Madisonville and Betsy (Al) Choate of Madisonville; sons, John (Vanessa) Baldwin of Evansville, IN and Jason Baldwin of Hanson; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday February 12, 2022 , at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Waltrip officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Baldwin, Kyle Baldwin, George Hayden, Chris Odom, Brad Baldwin, and Ricky Sloan.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions be made to the Providence Rural United Methodist Church Growth Fund at 5715 Island Ford Road, Hanson KY 42413.
