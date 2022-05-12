SLAUGHTERS — Annie Elizabeth Hopper, 82, of Slaughters, formerly of Earlington, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 28, 1938, in Trigg County, to the late Sterling and Ossie Lee Minton.
Mrs. Hopper was of the Pentecostal faith. She was an ordained minister and had attended Grapevine Holiness Church in Madisonville. She had worked as a caregiver, cleaned houses, and she had worked at Earlington Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hopper; her son, William E. Clarke, Jr.; two brothers, Clifton Wyatt and Edward Minton; and one sister, Melissa Malicoat.
Mrs. Hopper is survived by her daughter, Sheila Puckett of Slaughters; one daughter-in-law, Carol Barnett; three sisters, Charlotte Harp of Arkansas, Phyllis Gray of Nortonville, and Ruby Sanford of Oregon; five grandchildren, Eddie, Christopher, Billy, Toni, and Jessica; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m.Friday, May 13, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Rev. Bill Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
