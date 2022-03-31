HENDERSON — Anne Taylor Frymire Daugherty, formerly of Henderson, returned to the Lord on Thursday, March 17, 2022. It was her 64th birthday.
Anne grew up in Madisonville. She obtained her bachelor’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University where she was a member of her beloved Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She continued her education at Murray State University, earning a master’s degree, and beginning a purposeful career as an art teacher at Henderson County High School. Upon retirement, she resided in Largo, Florida, where she found joy in volunteerism, church activities, and beach-going with her community of friends and neighbors.
Survivors include her children, Jackson Daugherty, 31, of Henderson, and Allison Daugherty, 28, of Cincinnati, Ohio; her parents, Richard and Phyllis Frymire of Madisonville; three brothers, Richard Frymire (Pam) of Floyds Knob, Indiana, John Frymire of Louisville, and David Frymire of Paris, Tennessee; two sisters, Jane Morgan (Jeff) and Betsy Porter, of Bowling Green; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home in Henderson. The interment ceremony will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Grapevine Cemetery, 2599 State Highway 336, Madisonville, KY 42431. A reception will follow in the Activities Hall at First United Methodist Church, 200 East Center Street, Madisonville, KY 42431. The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, and from 10 am. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to Camp Loucon: www.loucon.org or 8044 Anneta Road, Leitchfield, KY 42754.
