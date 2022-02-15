Mary Sharon Mills Clemson, or Sharon as she preferred to be called, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, in Evansville, Indiana.
Sharon was born on April 7, 1945, to Ora Creel Mills and Nellie Lange Wooton in Hopkins County. Sharon was the youngest of six children; William “Billy” Mills, Richard Mills, Robert Mills, Doris Davis, and Melvin Mills.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Clemson; and her older brothers Billy, Richard, Robert, and Melvin.
Sharon is survived by her four children, sons Michael Holmes, David Thomson, and Robert Thomson, and daughter, Lauraine O’Toole; her six grandchildren, Albanie Knight, Matthew Thomson, Jessica A. Thomson, Mariana Bennett, Danielle Cook, and Julia O’Toole; and her three great-grandchildren, Sadie Thomson, Beau Thomson, and Charleigh Cook.
Sharon loved her music, sewing, and knitting. She took pride in raising her children and instilling Godly values.
There will be a memorial service later this spring.
If interested, please leave a contact request in the condolence section at www.simplecrematione
