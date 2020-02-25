Richard “Dick” White, 81, of Nebo, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was a United States Army veteran, and he was born on Nov. 28, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Margaret and James White. Dick was a self-employed butcher and was a member of Pleasant Union General Baptist Church in Dawson Springs. He enjoyed mowing, riding motorcycles, fishing and loved Indian history.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tippy and Pudgie White.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shelby White; daughter Tracy (Larry) Triplett, of Nebo, Robin (Michael) Ramos, of Earlington, and Ericka White, of Madisonville; sons Butch (Carlene) White, of Smith Mills, and Shane (Serina) White, of Madisonville; sisters Julie (Rodger) Brown, Geraldine Shaffer and Marie White; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Pat Baxter officiating. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
