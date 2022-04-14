Shane A. Bevill, 56, of Madisonville, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born in Fort Carson, Colorado on August 22, 1965, to Rev. Ed and Patty Bevill of Earlington. Mr. Bevill was a member of Earlington First Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He had worked in construction, enjoyed fishing, and was a fan of UK Wildcat Basketball.
He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Rizzo.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bevill is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, April 15, 2022, at Earlington First Baptist Church in Earlington with Rev. Matthew Williams officiating. A private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Earlington First Baptist Church Building Fund. Contribution envelopes will be available at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
