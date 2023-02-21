MEMPHIS, INDIANA — Julia “Nipsy” Foster, 91, of Memphis, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Clark Rehab and Skilled Nursing. Born May 17, 1931, in Earlington, she was the daughter of the late Hobart Wicks and Pauline (Knight) Wicks. Nipsy retired from Ideal Mart in Madisonville. She was a member of Blue Lick Christian Church and a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ceatus Foster; son, Gordon Foster; grandson, Brad Bruce; and two sons-in-law, John Bruce and Pat Doyle.
She is survived by two children, Gayle Bruce-Doyle and George Foster; two step-sons, J.D. Jackson and Wally Jackson; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Blue Lick Road, Memphis, Indiana, with Bruce Cooke officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Lick Christian Church Auxiliary.
Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home was entrusted with funeral care, www.hughestaylor.net.
