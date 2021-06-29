Joyce E. Hibbs, 82, of Earlington, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
Joyce was of the Catholic faith, had worked in the deli at Walmart.
Survivors include two children, Jennifer Adams and her husband, Donald, and Greg Hibbs and his wife, Belinda; her sister, Cecilia Wilkerson.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.