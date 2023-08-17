WHITE PLAINS — LaDonna Kay (Vannoy) Lee, 58, of White Plains, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Survivors: companion, J.T. Clark; children, Christopher Lee and Lindsey Devore; and siblings, Tim Vannoy, Stacy Harrell, Christy Law, and Shellie Rambo.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Earlington. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
