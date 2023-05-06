Bonnie Sue Johnson, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana May 24, 1954, to the late Robert Rickard and Mae Rickard of Madisonville. Bonnie attended Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church in Nortonville and worked as a nurse’s aide at Hopkins County Hospital. She loved her dogs and all animals. Bonnie enjoyed going fishing with her daddy, having barbeques, loved coffee, going to garage sales, and antiquing.
In addition to her father, Robert Rickard, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Johnson, and her son, Robert Johnson.
Bonnie is survived by her mother, Mae Rickard of Madisonville; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and her dog, Lady.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Rev. Daniel Vandiver officiating and Rev. Ruby Rickard assisting. Burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be Ricky Whittaker, Mike Whittaker, Kenny Whittaker, James Rickard, Larry O’Brien, and Earl Putman.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
